- House C and swimmingpool, 130x130 cm, Acrylic on canvas, 2017
- House G and hammock, 100x100 cm , Acrylic on canvas, 2017
- House G and the Pine trees, 100x100 cm, Acrylic on canvas, 2017
- House R and the baske, 89x146 cm, Acrylic on canvas, 2017
- La Ricarda and the olive, 100x100cm, Acrylic on canvas, 2017
- House N, the swimmingpool and Barcelona, 89x146 cm, Acrylic on canvas, 2017
- House T and the library. 130x130 cm, Acrylic on canvas, 2017
- House T and Eames, 114x146 cm, Acrylic on canvas, 2017
- Studio T and Rietveld, 130x130 cm, acrylic on canvas, 2017
- House E and Lleo, 150x150 cm, Acrylic on canvas, 2017
- House E and library, 130x195 cm, Acrylic on canvas, 2017